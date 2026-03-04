Lettre à Infineon

Dear Sir,

BDL Capital Management is an asset management company founded in 2005 and which manages

European equity funds invested over long-term horizons on the basis of companies’ fundamentals. BDL

Capital Management is currently a shareholder of Infineon.

Climate change is leading to ever-stricter regulations and new consumption patterns. These

developments present opportunities but also risks to European companies’ business models. Tougher

financing conditions and asset impairment due to loss of market share as a result of an inadequate

environmental policy, are just some of the factors that can negatively influence an enterprise’s intrinsic

value. We therefore pay particularly close attention to the ESG policies of the companies in which we

invest, and especially their energy transitions strategy.Lettre-Infineon - 2020Télécharger