Q1 2026 - Letter to Investors
01 April 2026
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Investor Profile
This website provides information on funds managed by BDL Capital Management SAS, authorised for distribution to professional investors or retail investors in France (hereinafter, the "BDL Capital Management Funds"). This website is not intended for persons subject to a jurisdiction in which the publication of or access to this website is prohibited due to their nationality or place of residence. Persons accessing this website acknowledge that they are solely responsible for compliance with the laws and regulations applicable in their country of residence and/or nationality. This website and the information and documents available on it are not intended for US Persons, and BDL Capital Management Funds are not intended to be marketed to US Persons (as defined by "U.S. Person" under Regulation S of the Securities Act). This website is provided for information purposes only: the information displayed on this website does not constitute an offer, a solicitation to invest in BDL Capital Management Funds, or a personalised recommendation. The information and documentation available on this website will be displayed according to the investor profile you have selected (country of residence, investor categorisation and language): you are solely responsible for the accuracy of the information provided in this investor profile selection. Potential investors should be aware that investments in the funds presented involve risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance and investors in the funds may not recover all or part of the amount originally invested. Investment in a BDL Capital Management fund involves the acquisition of units or shares in a fund, and not of a given underlying asset, such as shares in a company, as these are only underlying assets held by the fund. No investment should be made without having first read the prospectus and the KIID of the funds. Please refer to the Legal Notice for the full terms and conditions applicable to any visit to this website. By clicking the button below "I accept", I confirm that I am a professional investor or retail investor and that I have read and accepted all the conditions set out in this disclaimer as well as the Legal Notice.
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