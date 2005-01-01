Hughes Beuzelin
Chairman
Our team combines experience, analytical rigour and a passion for investing in companies. To understand these companies and their business models, our analysts study their annual reports daily, meet their executives and visit their production sites. Discover our team.
Bertrand Merveille
Chief Executive Officer
Victorien de Gastines
Sales Director
Cyril Michot
Investor Relations
Camille de Chaudenay
Investor Relations
Périne André
Investor Relations
Théo Romarin
Investor Relations
Ulysse Grall
Head of Client Services