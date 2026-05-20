Q1 2026 - Letter to Investors
01 April 2026
Our history in numbers
For over 20 years, we have been managing the assets of institutional clients (insurance companies, pension funds, mutual insurance companies, etc.), clients of private banks and wealth management advisers, with a unique expertise in listed equities.
20
Years of expertise
1000+
Company visits per year
3.9 Bn
€ under management
Our Investment Philosophy
We adopt a rigorous active management approach, based on long-term investment and the selection of a concentrated portfolio, without yielding to market trends. Drawing on in-depth fundamental analysis and one of the largest analyst teams among independent French asset management companies, we develop a unique expertise through our numerous meetings with companies and their executives.
True to a wealth-management approach, we invest at the right price and with a margin of safety in companies with solid business models. We analyse the strengths that ensure the sustainability of each company and prioritise cash flow predictability.
Invest and get involved
Asset management at BDL Capital Management is built on demanding fundamental analysis, nurtured by hundreds of meetings with companies and recognised industrial expertise. We are convinced that companies represent the best investment, and we study business models to identify those that create lasting value.
As a French and independent asset management company, we foster our autonomy and the commitment of our employees, who are shareholders of BDL and investors in our funds. This approach is also accompanied by a strong societal commitment through the BDL S'engage (BDL Cares) association. Our ambition: to invest with conviction, responsibility and discipline.
With 17 sector analysts/experts, we have one of the most comprehensive teams in Europe.
Our company visits
Visite Airbus Defence
20/05/2026 · Maxime F.
CMD Kering
24/04/2026 · Paul de B.
Visite X-Fab
15/04/2026 · Vincent, Aymeric, Hughes et Esther
CMD Convatec
09/04/2026 · Etienne M.
Meeting Data Center World Expo
05/03/2026 · Maxime F.
Visite OVH Cloud
02/03/2026 · Maxime F.
Investor day Mercedes
02/02/2026 · Maxime F.
Visite Soitec
15/01/2026 · Vincent M. & Aymeric M.
Visite Nexans Ampacity
08/01/2026 · Maxime F.
Visite SIG
18/12/2025 · Louis & Étienne
CMD Schneider Electric
12/12/2025 · Maxime F.
CMD Informa
07/12/2025 · Paul de B.
Visite Food Ingredients Europe
02/12/2025 · Bastien B.
Visite William Demant
01/12/2025 · Louis L.
Meeting Orsted
27/11/2025 · Etienne M.
CMD Valeo
21/11/2025 · Maxime F.
CMD Rheinmetall
20/11/2025 · Martin A.
CMD Siemens Healthineers
18/11/2025 · Louis L.
CMD Hensoldt
14/11/2025 · Martin A.
Visite Bodycote
12/11/2025 · Aymeric & Maxime
CMD Campari
07/11/2025 · Paul de B.
Visite Heineken
26/10/2025 · Paul de B.
Visite Eurofins
24/10/2025 · Étienne M.
Visite Heidelberg Materials
13/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
Visite Wienerberger
09/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
Visite Holcim
08/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
Visite Dormakaba
08/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
Visite Belimo
08/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
Meeting Sika
08/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
Visite ADP
06/10/2025 · Aymeric M.
CMD Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
30/09/2025 · Martin A.
Visite Valeo
25/09/2025 · Hughes B.
Visite Asmodée
24/09/2025 · Alexandre M.
CMD ASMI
24/09/2025 · Vincent M.
Visite HBX
11/09/2025 · Vincent M.
Investor day Groupe Magnum
11/09/2025 · Paul B.
Visite IAA Mobility
08/09/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Rockwool
26/08/2025 · Aymeric M.
Investor day BMW
16/07/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite CP Kelco
09/07/2025 · Bastien B.
Investor day Cleveland-Cliffs
06/07/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Lottomatica, Flutter, Entain
26/06/2025 · Paul B.
CMD Continental AG
24/06/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Salon du Bourget
18/06/2025 · Martin A.
Visite Salon du Bourget
18/06/2025 · Martin A.
Meeting Enel
03/06/2025 · Louis L.
CMD Diageo
21/05/2025 · Paul B.
CMD Banijay
16/05/2025 · Paul B.
Meeting Fluidra
12/05/2025 · Hughes B., Aymeric M., Maxime F.
Meeting Ferrari
22/04/2025 · Alaric D.
CMD Fluidra
08/04/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Wartsila
27/03/2025 · Bastien B.
Meeting Daimler Truck, EcarX, Mercedes
25/03/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Rolls Royce
25/03/2025 · Martin A.
CMD Mercedes
24/02/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Pirelli
16/01/2025 · Maxime F.
Visite Energiewende
13/01/2025 · Louis L.
CMD Siemens Smart Infrastructure
13/12/2024 · Aymeric M.
Visite JCDecaux
11/12/2024 · Paul B.
Visite Carl Zeiss
11/12/2024 · Augustin T.
CMD Aalberts
10/12/2024 · Maxime F.
Visite Stevanato
09/12/2024 · Augustin T.
Our flagship investment strategies
BDL Rempart
BDL Rempart, our Long Short fund, is built on a strong conviction: some business models create value for both employees and shareholders, while others do not. To this end, our team of analysts has been working for over 20 years with a single objective: to make this fund a performance driver, regardless of the economic environment.
BDL Convictions
The management team does not follow trends, does not buy share prices, does not invest in indices, but in companies selected one by one. Investment decisions are the result of disciplined analytical work carried out by a team of experts.
Our perspectives
Explore our in-depth market analysis and investment strategies.