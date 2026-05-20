Asset management at BDL Capital Management is built on demanding fundamental analysis, nurtured by hundreds of meetings with companies and recognised industrial expertise. We are convinced that companies represent the best investment, and we study business models to identify those that create lasting value.

As a French and independent asset management company, we foster our autonomy and the commitment of our employees, who are shareholders of BDL and investors in our funds. This approach is also accompanied by a strong societal commitment through the BDL S'engage (BDL Cares) association. Our ambition: to invest with conviction, responsibility and discipline.

With 17 sector analysts/experts, we have one of the most comprehensive teams in Europe.