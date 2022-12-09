Our ESG strategy applies to all our fundamental management funds. As with financial analysis, we favour bespoke work based on the industrial expertise of our sector analysts.

We assess the interdependencies between E, S, G factors and the business model of each company. We place great importance on meetings with senior management teams and express our convictions not only through our votes at general meetings, but also through letters on ad hoc topics that have significant repercussions on the strategy or governance of companies.