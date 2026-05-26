Hughes Beuzelin
Chairman
Annual performance
Management Team
About BDL Rempart
History
Our flagship Long Short fund, BDL Rempart, takes its name from the French word for rampart, drawing an analogy with a fortress. A good company is an impregnable fortress, protected from its competitors by strong fortifications. This Long Short fund seeks to buy such companies at the right price and to sell those whose fragility is more reminiscent of sandcastles.
Our investment strategy
BDL Rempart is an actively managed Long Short fund targeting absolute performance. Our funds do not seek to track or replicate the performance of an index. A long/short fund combines long (buy) positions and short (sell) positions.
BDL Capital Management's objective is to generate returns while remaining vigilant with regard to capital preservation.
The Long Short fund relies on a company selection process, on both the long and short sides, based on a fundamental approach and proprietary research. Exposure levels are determined by investment ideas.
Investment policy
BDL Rempart may invest in the following assets (up to 100% of assets):
- Equities/indices from OECD countries including CFDs* (derivatives) and direct holdings [long/short]
- Currencies [hedging and exposure]
- Government and corporate bonds (including convertibles) rated above CCC ["investment grade"]) [long/short]
- Financial instruments relating to interest rates/credit [long/short]
BDL Rempart may also buy/sell financial instruments relating to interest rates/credit (up to 40% of assets) and on an ancillary basis (10% of assets) in other UCITS and equities of listed companies with turnover below 150 million euros.
The use of these instruments may result in leverage. This mechanism amplifies investment capacity. This multiplier effect entails an increased risk of capital loss or potential return.
Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors of the funds, in particular the risk of capital loss, equity risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, counterparty risk, currency risk and the impact of techniques such as derivatives.
The information presented above does not constitute a contractual element or investment advice. Before subscribing, investors must read the KID and the Prospectus of the UCITS.