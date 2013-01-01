Manager of BDL Global Consumer

Jamie Isenwater

A biochemistry graduate from the University of Leeds and CFA charterholder, Jamie began his career as a retail and luxury sector analyst at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, before joining Deutsche Bank, where he went on to cover the food, beverage and household & personal care (HPC) sectors. In 2013, he founded Ash Park Capital, a London-based investment fund specialising in consumer staples. After leaving in 2022, he launched a D2C e-commerce spirits business in 2023 and joined BDL in 2025 to launch the BDL Global Consumer fund.