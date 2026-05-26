BDL Transitions Megatrends aims to capture the opportunity of transition across the entire economy. Investments are allocated across 4 central megatrends: Energy and ecology, Digitalisation, Mobility and infrastructure, Healthcare and food. It is a Long Only, multi-thematic, balanced and responsible equity fund, primarily invested in companies within the European Economic Area with the ability to include companies listed in the United States and Asia.

The investment objective of BDL Transitions Megatrends is to deliver performance above the SXXR index (STOXX 600 Europe Net Return, dividends reinvested). The ESG sustainability angle is systematically and fully integrated into the fundamental analysis during stock selection.

BDL Transitions invests in approximately thirty companies identified as long-term structural winners of the transition. The sub-fund also has a sustainable objective and is categorised under Article 9 of the SFDR regulation.