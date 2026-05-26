BDLCM Funds - Durandal is an actively managed Long Short fund invested in equities from OECD countries. A long/short fund combines long (buy) positions and short (sell) positions in equity markets. The Sub-fund is actively managed with reference to the capitalised €STR index (Euro Short-Term Rate) in order to deliver absolute performance above the index. The fund seeks to achieve controlled volatility over the long term.

The company selection process is quantitative and systematic. It relies on both the analysis of companies' fundamental data (balance sheet, income statement, etc.) and on technical factors that may impact their price (passive fund flows, volatility, etc.). Finally, the economic cycle is also analysed quantitatively in the portfolio construction process in order to optimise stock selection.