The BDL Alpha Select fund invests in the following asset classes (up to 100% of its assets):

- Equities from OECD countries, including through Contracts for Difference (CFDs – derivative instruments) and direct holdings;

- Currencies (for hedging purposes);

- Credit (government and corporate bonds rated above CCC).

The fund may also invest, on an ancillary basis, in other UCITS (up to 10% of its assets).

The use of these instruments may result in leverage. This mechanism allows the fund to increase its investment exposure. While leverage can amplify potential returns, it also increases the risk of capital loss.

The fund's sensitivity to the various asset classes is as follows:

- Net interest rate sensitivity (duration): from −10 years to +10 years;

- Net equity exposure (delta): from −10% to +25% of the fund's net asset value (NAV).