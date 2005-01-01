Co-founder

Thierry Dupont

A graduate of ESCP (1984) and the European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies, Thierry worked at Pechiney in Singapore and then at Elf Atochem in Paris. In 1989, he joined the family brokerage firm Dupont-Denant, later renamed Natexis Capital. He subsequently worked at Morgan Stanley, where he met Hughes Beuzelin. In 2005, he founded BDL Capital Management. Thierry participated in Medef's work on hedge funds and represents BDL Capital Management at the AFII prospective club.