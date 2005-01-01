1. Fund information documents

Any investment in a UCI should only be made after having read the applicable regulatory documents.

Potential investors can consult the following documents:

The prospectus of each fund

The Key Information Document (KID)

The articles of incorporation

The Monthly Report

Other regulatory documents such as annual or semi-annual reports are available on request from BDL Capital Management or by subscribing to the newsletter via the BDL Capital Management website.

Investors are advised to refer to the prospectus and the key information document before making any investment decision. Investing in a BDL Capital Management fund involves the acquisition of units or shares of a fund, and not of a given underlying asset, such as shares of a company, since these are only underlying assets held by the fund.

Investing in financial products involves risks. The investor may lose all or part of their capital, as the capital of the funds is not guaranteed.

2. Conflict of interest prevention and management policy

BDL Capital Management ensures that any conflict of interest that may arise in the provision of fund management services is identified:

Conflict of interest prevention and management policy (FR/EN)

3. Selection and evaluation of intermediaries

The policy and the report on intermediation fees are accessible here:

Intermediary selection and evaluation policy (FR/EN)

Intermediation fees report (FR/EN)

4. Remuneration policy

The remuneration policy is accessible here: