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Our history in numbers

For over 20 years, we have been managing the assets of institutional clients (insurance companies, pension funds, mutual insurance companies, etc.), clients of private banks and wealth management advisers, with a unique expertise in listed equities.

20

Years of expertise

1000+

Company visits per year

3.9 Bn

€ under management

Our Investment Philosophy

Our Investment Philosophy

Methodology

We adopt a rigorous active management approach, based on long-term investment and the selection of a concentrated portfolio, without yielding to market trends. Drawing on in-depth fundamental analysis and one of the largest analyst teams among independent French asset management companies, we develop a unique expertise through our numerous meetings with companies and their executives.

True to a wealth-management approach, we invest at the right price and with a margin of safety in companies with solid business models. We analyse the strengths that ensure the sustainability of each company and prioritise cash flow predictability.

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Invest and get involved

Invest and get involved

Asset management at BDL Capital Management is built on demanding fundamental analysis, nurtured by hundreds of meetings with companies and recognised industrial expertise. We are convinced that companies represent the best investment, and we study business models to identify those that create lasting value.

As a French and independent asset management company, we foster our autonomy and the commitment of our employees, who are shareholders of BDL and investors in our funds. This approach is also accompanied by a strong societal commitment through the BDL S'engage (BDL Cares) association. Our ambition: to invest with conviction, responsibility and discipline.

With 17 sector analysts/experts, we have one of the most comprehensive teams in Europe.

Meet our team

Our company visits

Our flagship investment strategies

Long Short Fund

BDL Rempart

BDL Rempart, our Long Short fund, is built on a strong conviction: some business models create value for both employees and shareholders, while others do not. To this end, our team of analysts has been working for over 20 years with a single objective: to make this fund a performance driver, regardless of the economic environment.

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Long Only Fund

BDL Convictions

The management team does not follow trends, does not buy share prices, does not invest in indices, but in companies selected one by one. Investment decisions are the result of disciplined analytical work carried out by a team of experts.

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