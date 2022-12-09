As an independent asset management company, our sole objective is to select good companies at the right price. We favour companies with sustainable cash flow and profitable investments thanks to strong barriers to entry, such as patents, licences or market share.

We place great emphasis on the culture of these companies, the quality of their governance, and the transparency and honesty of their communication.

We invest when we consider that the proposed yield is attractive and offers a margin of safety. To this end, we compare the company's normative free cash flow generation to its enterprise value.

The sector expertise of our analysts facilitates the understanding of companies' business models and the development of a network of industrial contacts.