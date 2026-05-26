Jean Duchein
Manager BDL Transitions Megatrends
Annual performance
Management Team
About BDL Transitions Megatrends
History
We are convinced that megatrends are a major driver for future investments.
Labelled ESG LuxFLAG with sustainability as a backdrop, BDL Transitions Megatrends covers the four key themes of the economic transition: from ecology to healthcare, through to digital. The fund invests in the transformation of the economy by supporting growth companies with medium-term visibility. It does not favour one sector over another. It invests on the basis of a selection process incorporating ESG criteria, in an environment of profitable and sustainable growth.
Our investment strategy
BDL Transitions Megatrends aims to capture the opportunity of transition across the entire economy. Investments are allocated across 4 central megatrends: Energy and ecology, Digitalisation, Mobility and infrastructure, Healthcare and food. It is a Long Only, multi-thematic, balanced and responsible equity fund, primarily invested in companies within the European Economic Area with the ability to include companies listed in the United States and Asia.
The investment objective of BDL Transitions Megatrends is to deliver performance above the SXXR index (STOXX 600 Europe Net Return, dividends reinvested). The ESG sustainability angle is systematically and fully integrated into the fundamental analysis during stock selection.
BDL Transitions invests in approximately thirty companies identified as long-term structural winners of the transition. The sub-fund also has a sustainable objective and is categorised under Article 9 of the SFDR regulation.
Investment policy
BDL Transitions Megatrends may invest in the following assets:
Equities listed in European Economic Area countries and Switzerland with market capitalisation or turnover exceeding one billion euros at the time of acquisition (direct holdings or CFDs)
Currencies (hedging)
Up to 30% of its assets in equities listed on the financial markets of an OECD member state or in equities of a company with turnover or market capitalisation below 1 billion euros
And on an ancillary basis in other UCITS (10% of assets), futures/options (equities)
Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors of the funds, in particular the risk of capital loss, equity risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, counterparty risk, currency risk and the impact of techniques such as derivatives.
The information presented above does not constitute a contractual element or investment advice. Before subscribing, investors must read the KID and the Prospectus of the UCITS.