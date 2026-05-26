The BDL Entrepreneurs fund seeks to achieve an average annual performance above 6% (net of fees) over the recommended investment horizon, by investing in equities of listed small and mid cap companies.

The BDL Entrepreneurs fund is managed without reference to any index or business sector, as no existing index reflects the fund's management objective.

BDL Entrepreneurs invests a minimum of 60% of assets in equities of listed small and mid cap companies on the stock exchanges of the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom, but may invest in equities outside this area up to a limit of 25% of assets.

The management strategy is discretionary and is based on financial analysis. Investment decisions rely on the fundamental research (company meetings, meetings with their clients and suppliers, thematic trade fairs, expert networks, financial modelling, etc.) of BDL Capital Management.