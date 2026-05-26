Annual performance
About BDL Entrepreneurs
History
We created the BDL Entrepreneurs fund with the objective of seizing market opportunities in listed European small and mid cap companies. For over 20 years, we have been investing in European companies and analysing their competitive environment, their clients and their suppliers. This expertise, based on fundamental and proprietary analysis, enables us to identify investment opportunities and generate alpha. The European SMID (small and mid cap) segment is deep and particularly well suited to our expertise, as it is dynamic and receives limited coverage from the financial community.
Our investment strategy
The BDL Entrepreneurs fund seeks to achieve an average annual performance above 6% (net of fees) over the recommended investment horizon, by investing in equities of listed small and mid cap companies.
The BDL Entrepreneurs fund is managed without reference to any index or business sector, as no existing index reflects the fund's management objective.
BDL Entrepreneurs invests a minimum of 60% of assets in equities of listed small and mid cap companies on the stock exchanges of the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom, but may invest in equities outside this area up to a limit of 25% of assets.
The management strategy is discretionary and is based on financial analysis. Investment decisions rely on the fundamental research (company meetings, meetings with their clients and suppliers, thematic trade fairs, expert networks, financial modelling, etc.) of BDL Capital Management.
Investment policy
The BDL Entrepreneurs fund seeks to benefit from a dual analysis:
- Structural changes in the economy (influence of macroeconomic factors on the company, reforms, privatisations, technological and regulatory changes)
- Structural changes within companies (competitive positioning, management changes, management decisions, restructuring).
Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors of the funds, in particular the risk of capital loss, equity risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, counterparty risk, currency risk and the impact of techniques such as derivatives.
The information presented above does not constitute a contractual element or investment advice. Before subscribing, investors must read the KID and the Prospectus of the UCITS.