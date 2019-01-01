Analyst Automotive, Infrastructure & Industrials

Maxime Frydman

With the firm since 2021 and a graduate of ESCP Business School with a Master's in Finance in 2019, Maxime completed internships at Engie Global Markets in the Trading & Origination department in Paris, at Club Med in the APAC Financial Control team in Singapore, and in the Equity Sales Trading team at Morgan Stanley in Paris. Maxime began his career at the American firm Alvarez and Marsal in Paris as a Transaction Services analyst, working on financial due diligences for corporates and investment funds for 2 years. In 2021, he joined BDL Capital Management to work alongside Aymeric on the automotive and industrial sectors.