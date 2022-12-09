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Letter to investors

Q1 2026 - Letter to Investors
Letter to investors

Q1 2026 - Letter to Investors

01 April 2026

2026 Annual Letter to Investors
Letter to investors

2026 Annual Letter to Investors

10 February 2026

BDL Capital Management – Calculate a company’s value

BDL Capital Management – Calculate a company’s value

20 June 2023

Investing in a good company: ROCE

Investing in a good company: ROCE

03 March 2023

The Long/Short Strategy: Spotlight on BDL Rempart

The Long/Short Strategy: Spotlight on BDL Rempart

09 December 2022