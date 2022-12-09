Q1 2026 - Letter to Investors
01 April 2026
An ESG approach integrated at the heart of our investment process
Our ESG Strategy
Our ESG strategy applies to all our fundamental management funds. As with financial analysis, we favour bespoke work based on the industrial expertise of our sector analysts.
We assess the interdependencies between E, S, G factors and the business model of each company. We place great importance on meetings with senior management teams and express our convictions not only through our votes at general meetings, but also through letters on ad hoc topics that have significant repercussions on the strategy or governance of companies.
QIRA
Our proprietary ESG rating model
QIRA is a proprietary ESG rating model used by our sector analysts to formalise the ESG analysis of each company.
Drawing on their industrial expertise, sustainability reports and various external sources (e.g. CDP, SBTi, Sustainalytics), our analysts assign a score out of 20 to portfolio companies, broken down across the three pillars E, S and G.
The QIRA analysis is used during meetings with companies and is updated at least once a year.
40%
Environment
20%
Social
40%
Governance
Analysis integrated into the management process
A company's inclusion in the portfolio is conditional on a minimum QIRA score. We have chosen to have a unified analyst team rather than a separate ESG team.
ESG issues directly impact the strategy and business models of the companies in which we invest. Only industrial expertise can provide a thorough understanding of these issues.
Systematic updates
QIRA is a flexible model that can be quickly adjusted if our priorities change or if new issues emerge, such as biodiversity for example.
The QIRA score is updated as soon as we obtain new material information and at least once a year with the publication of companies' annual and sustainability reports.
Our perspectives
Explore our in-depth market analysis and investment strategies.