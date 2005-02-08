1. Legal information about the company

Company name: BDL Capital Management, Simplified Joint-Stock Company with a share capital of €250,000, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 481 094 480

Intra-community VAT number: FR82481094480

Registered office: 24, Rue de Rocher, 75008

Tel: 01 56 90 50 90

Siret: 48109448000045

Main Business Activity (APE): 6630Z, Fund management

BDL Capital Management is a Portfolio Management Company approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number GP-05000003 since 08/02/2005.

Contact details of the regulatory authority:

French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)

17 place de la Bourse

75082 Paris Cedex 02

Publication director: Bertrand Merveille, Chief Executive Officer,

Hosting: The hosting of this website is provided by Webflow, whose registered office is located at 398 11th Street, 2nd Floor CA 94103 San Francisco, with the email address: contact@webflow.com.

2. Terms of use of the website

The information appearing on this website is provided for purely informational and indicative purposes and in no way constitutes a commercial offer of services or products, nor a recommendation, but merely a presentation of the products, studies and analyses carried out by BDL Capital Management from sources it considers reliable. BDL Capital Management makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information published on this website (https://www.bdlcm.com/) as of the date of its insertion and their regular updating. Nevertheless, BDL Capital Management declines all responsibility for the use that may be made of this information and the consequences that may result therefrom, particularly with regard to decisions that may be taken or actions that may be undertaken based on this information.

This website aims to present the fund management activity of BDL Capital Management for its partners. This presentation cannot be compared to canvassing activity or any offer of securities equivalent to a public offering, including in a State other than France or to persons other than French residents.

It is the responsibility of users of this website to use the information provided in compliance with French regulations.

BDL Capital Management reserves the right to modify or correct the content of this website at any time and without prior notice.

Any deliberate abusive use of any element of the BDL Capital Management website, including, in particular, disruption, excessive use or use contrary to applicable law, is expressly prohibited.

BDL Capital Management reserves the right to change or modify these terms upon notification (including by email or by posting a notice on the website). BDL Capital Management may terminate your access at any time and without liability by sending you a notification by any means or if you have breached any of the above conditions.

3. Warning about products and services presented on this website

The UCIs presented on this website are authorised only on the French market and are reserved exclusively for French residents. The UCIs presented on this website may only be subscribed in jurisdictions in which their marketing and promotion are authorised. None of the UCIs presented here will be provided to any person if the law of their country of origin, or of any other country that may concern them, prohibits it. Readers of this message are advised to ensure that they are legally authorised to access this website in the country from which the connection is established.

This website, the information and documents available on this website are not intended for US Persons and the BDL Capital Management Funds are not intended to be marketed to US Persons (as defined by "U.S. Person" in Regulation S of the Securities Act).

The value of a SICAV share is subject to fluctuations in the financial markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Potential investors should be aware that investments in the funds presented involve risks and they may not recover all or part of the amount initially invested.

4. Ownership of rights

BDL Capital Management holds the copyright on the website, images, texts, photographs and documents that may be downloaded from this website.

The protection of this website therefore falls under national and international legislation relating to intellectual property law. The reproduction or representation of all or part of this website, on any electronic or non-electronic medium, present or future, by any means whatsoever, is therefore strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of BDL Capital Management. Failure to comply with this prohibition may constitute an act of counterfeiting engaging the civil and criminal liability of any offender.

5. Database protection

The information databases are protected under the law applicable to data compilations. Any extraction or attempted extraction, whether total or partial, is liable to engage the civil and criminal liability of any offender.

6. Hypertext links and partners

The website features links to other websites as well as information, advertising, promotions and offers from third-party partners. BDL Capital Management exercises no control and declines all responsibility for the content of these websites, information, advertising, promotions and offers. Consequently, BDL Capital Management cannot be held liable in the event of inaccuracy or in the event that these contravene applicable laws and/or any direct or indirect harmful consequences that may result for the user.

The establishment of hypertext links by any person to the website, without the knowledge of BDL Capital Management, is not authorised.

7. Website modification, closure

BDL Capital Management reserves the right at any time to modify the terms of use of the website and in particular to close all or part of access, to delete or modify existing sections. No claim in this regard shall be admissible.