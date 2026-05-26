Maxime Hayot
Manager of BDL Durandal
Annual performance
Management Team
About BDL Durandal
History
Our "quantamental" fund takes its name from the legendary sword of Roland, meaning "the one that endures". Through a quantitative and systematic approach to our company selection and risk management, our aim is to build a balanced portfolio, uncorrelated with equity indices, in order to manage risk for your savings during periods of significant stress in equity markets, while generating long-term returns.
Our investment strategy
BDLCM Funds - Durandal is an actively managed Long Short fund invested in equities from OECD countries. A long/short fund combines long (buy) positions and short (sell) positions in equity markets. The Sub-fund is actively managed with reference to the capitalised €STR index (Euro Short-Term Rate) in order to deliver absolute performance above the index. The fund seeks to achieve controlled volatility over the long term.
The company selection process is quantitative and systematic. It relies on both the analysis of companies' fundamental data (balance sheet, income statement, etc.) and on technical factors that may impact their price (passive fund flows, volatility, etc.). Finally, the economic cycle is also analysed quantitatively in the portfolio construction process in order to optimise stock selection.
Investment policy
The Durandal fund invests in the following assets (up to 100% of assets):
• Equities from OECD countries including CFDs (derivatives) and direct holdings
• Currencies (hedging)
• Credit (government and corporate bonds rated above CCC ["investment grade"])
And on an ancillary basis (10% of assets) in other UCITS
The use of these instruments may result in leverage. This mechanism amplifies investment capacity. This multiplier effect entails an increased risk of capital loss or potential return.
Sensitivity to the various asset classes is as follows:
• Net interest rate sensitivity (duration): +10 years | -10 years
• Net equity sensitivity (delta): +25% | -10% of net asset value
Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors of the funds, in particular the risk of capital loss, equity risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, counterparty risk, currency risk and the impact of techniques such as derivatives.
The information presented above does not constitute a contractual element or investment advice. Before subscribing, investors must read the KID and the Prospectus of the UCITS.