Maxime Hayot
Manager of BDL Alpha Select
Annual performance
Management Team
About BDL Alpha Select
History
Through a quantitative and systematic approach to our company selection and risk management, our aim is to build a balanced portfolio, uncorrelated with equity indices, in order to manage risk for your savings during periods of significant stress in equity markets, while generating long-term returns.
Our investment strategy
BDL Alpha Select is an actively managed long/short fund investing in equities from OECD countries. A long/short strategy combines long positions (buying securities) and short positions (selling securities) in equity markets. The fund is actively managed with reference to the compounded €STR (Euro Short-Term Rate) index, with the objective of delivering absolute returns above those of the index. It also seeks to maintain controlled volatility over the long term.
The stock selection process is quantitative and systematic. It combines several complementary investment approaches, drawing on both fundamental company data (balance sheets, income statements, etc.), enhanced by the expertise of BDL Capital Management's sector analysts, and technical factors that may influence share prices (passive fund flows, volatility, etc.). Finally, the economic cycle is analysed quantitatively to further refine the selection process.
Investment policy
The BDL Alpha Select fund invests in the following asset classes (up to 100% of its assets):
- Equities from OECD countries, including through Contracts for Difference (CFDs – derivative instruments) and direct holdings;
- Currencies (for hedging purposes);
- Credit (government and corporate bonds rated above CCC).
The fund may also invest, on an ancillary basis, in other UCITS (up to 10% of its assets).
The use of these instruments may result in leverage. This mechanism allows the fund to increase its investment exposure. While leverage can amplify potential returns, it also increases the risk of capital loss.
The fund's sensitivity to the various asset classes is as follows:
- Net interest rate sensitivity (duration): from −10 years to +10 years;
- Net equity exposure (delta): from −10% to +25% of the fund's net asset value (NAV).
Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors of the funds, in particular the risk of capital loss, equity risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, counterparty risk, currency risk and the impact of techniques such as derivatives.
The information presented above does not constitute a contractual element or investment advice. Before subscribing, investors must read the KID and the Prospectus of the UCITS.