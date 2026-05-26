BDL Rempart may invest in the following assets (up to 100% of assets):

- Equities/indices from OECD countries including CFDs* (derivatives) and direct holdings [long/short]

- Currencies [hedging and exposure]

- Government and corporate bonds (including convertibles) rated above CCC ["investment grade"]) [long/short]

- Financial instruments relating to interest rates/credit [long/short]

BDL Rempart may also buy/sell financial instruments relating to interest rates/credit (up to 40% of assets) and on an ancillary basis (10% of assets) in other UCITS and equities of listed companies with turnover below 150 million euros.

The use of these instruments may result in leverage. This mechanism amplifies investment capacity. This multiplier effect entails an increased risk of capital loss or potential return.