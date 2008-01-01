Chairman

Hughes Beuzelin

Hughes Beuzelin, co-founder of BDL Capital Management, is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. In 2005, the company launched the BDL Rempart fund with 6 million euros, the first fund authorised by the AMF to carry out long/short management. Hughes manages the BDL Rempart fund and the BDL Convictions fund created later in 2008. Before founding BDL Capital Management, Hughes began his career in London at the English broker William de Broë before working at Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley where he met his co-founder, Thierry Dupont.