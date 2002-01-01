The protection of your privacy is a priority for BDL Club Invest. This policy aims to inform you about the use of cookies and similar technologies when browsing our website.

It complies with applicable legal requirements, including the French Data Protection Act No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978 as amended, the ePrivacy Directive 2002/58/EC and the General Data Protection Regulation No. 2016/679 ("GDPR"). We also follow the recommendations of the CNIL (French National Commission for Information Technology and Civil Liberties).

1. What is a cookie?

A cookie is a small text file placed on your device (computer, smartphone, tablet) when you visit a website. It stores information related to your browsing in order to improve your user experience or adapt the content displayed.

Each cookie has a specific purpose and a limited lifespan.

2. Why do we use cookies?

We use cookies and similar technologies for several purposes:

Strictly necessary cookies: essential for the proper functioning of the website and the security of your browsing.

Functional cookies: allow your preferences to be saved (such as your chosen language or login information).

Analytical cookies: used to measure audience and analyse website performance.

Advertising cookies: used to personalise the advertisements displayed according to your interests.

3. Consent

In accordance with applicable regulations, non-strictly necessary cookies are only placed after obtaining your explicit consent. This consent is collected via a dedicated banner on your first visit to our website. You may:

Accept all cookies.

Refuse all cookies.

Customise your choices by category.

Your preferences will be retained for a maximum period of 6 months. You may change your choices at any time via a link accessible at the bottom of each page of the website.

Please note that simply continuing to browse our website does not constitute valid expression of your consent. Explicit consent via our banner is required for the placement of non-essential cookies. Upon expiry of the 6-month period or in the event of the addition of a new purpose requiring your consent, we will invite you to express your preferences again.

4. Managing your preferences

You have the following means to manage your cookie preferences:

Use our cookie manager accessible via the banner or the "Cookie settings" link.

Configure your browser to block or delete certain types of cookies.

Please note that disabling certain cookies may affect the optimal functioning of the website.

5. Personal data and cookies

Some cookies may result in the processing of your personal data (for example, IP address or unique identifiers). These data are processed in accordance with our personal data processing policy.

6. Your rights

In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights regarding your data collected via cookies:

Right of access;

Right of rectification;

Right of erasure;

Right to object to processing.

You may exercise these rights by contacting us via the details provided in our personal data processing policy.

For any questions or concerns regarding our use of cookies, please contact us at dpo@clubinvest.com. We will be happy to provide you with further information or assist you in managing your cookie preferences.