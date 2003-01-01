Chief Executive Officer

Bertrand Merveille

Bertrand Merveille joined the AMF in May 2003 as a Portfolio Manager before taking on the role of Deputy Head of the Service Providers Division in March 2007. He became Director of the Investment Service Providers Division in May 2010. In November 2011, he joined La Financière de l'Echiquier – LFDE as Head of Compliance and Internal Control. He was appointed Director of Private Management in April 2016, then Deputy CEO of LFDE in 2019. Bertrand Merveille holds a Master's degree in Law and Economics of Financial Markets. He joined BDL Capital Management in 2024 as Chief Executive Officer.