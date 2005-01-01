Co-manager BDL Convictions

Bastien Bernus

With the firm since 2005 and a graduate of the MBA Institute, specialising in Corporate Finance and Markets at Emory University (Atlanta, Georgia). Bastien actively participated in the launch of the asset management company Boomerang Asset Management in Paris from 2002 as assistant portfolio manager to Hughes Beuzelin. In 2005, he joined BDL Capital Management, contributing significantly to its development as a financial analyst. Since July 2008, he has held the position of co-manager for the BDL Rempart and BDL Convictions funds and covers the business services, hotels, transport and leisure sectors.